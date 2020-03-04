Kim Kardashian is under fire once again for her decision to wear braids at Paris Fashion Week.

Yesterday, Kim uploaded an Instagram video and paparazzi photos of herself on the way to Kanye West's Yeezy season 8 show, in which she's wearing waist-length braids to "match" daughter North and niece Penelope Disick's hairstyles.

Not only that, but Kim also simultaneously posted a throwback photo of her "Bo Derek braids" — a much-derided look that incurred substantial backlash and widespread charges of cultural appropriation. Needless to say, it didn't take long for criticism of her new braids to surface with many accusing her of "Blackfishing" once again.

Yeezy Season 8 pic.twitter.com/KGptFecHNC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

Kim, North, Kourtney, and Penelope pulling up to the #YeezySeason8 show in Paris! | #PFW pic.twitter.com/CryLZI8vIJ — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) March 2, 2020

"This is straight up Blackfishing," one person tweeted, while another person responded directly to Kim by writing, "Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she'd learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else."

okay at first I was defending her saying she may be trying to go for the brown middle eastern look since she can pass for looking middle eastern, but this is straight up blackfishing though Kim 🥴 Dizzy @KimKardashian #kimkardarshian Kim k braids pic.twitter.com/3C9nxHoowM — Jasmine (@aladdinsqueen) March 2, 2020

YOU 👏ARE 👏NOT👏 BLACK👏 — Misa Jaymes (@MisaJaymes) March 3, 2020

I can’t stand Kim k and her damn braids like bitch when are y’all gonna stop appropriating our culture. — Djeny💋 (@KvuittonD) March 3, 2020

Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else. — DaenerysSTAN ಥ_ಥ (@AlexanderRoko) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, similar sentiments began popping up in regards to her Instagram throwback with commenters saying things like "plz not the braids jesus christ" and "Kim really said: 'Kylie is getting too much engagement for Blackfishing not fair, it's my turn! Hey guys, I did it too a few months ago.'"

Kim really said: “Kylie is getting too much engagement for blackfishing 😫😔 not fair, it’s my turn! Hey guys, I did it too a few months ago!” https://t.co/ZXE7hGUUkS — JO FRREY (@joanafrrey) March 3, 2020

On a related note, this particular conversation also led to some speculation that Kim was purposefully doing these things "for attention." As one Twitter user wrote, "and kim got the braids in again cause nobody was talking about her... like clockwork."

"She real wack... she posted this and then popped up with braids AGAIN," as another person said. "Does she not get tired of stealing Black women? kim kardashian is relying on Black outrage to keep her relevant and it fucking shows."

She real wack... she posted this and then popped up with braids AGAIN... Does she not get tired of stealing Black women? kim kardashian is relying on Black outrage to keep her relevant and it fucking shows https://t.co/VU1KWzEqfo — JASON (@_yaysun) March 2, 2020

and kim got the braids in again cause nobody was talking about her... like clockwork. — boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) March 2, 2020

And though Kim has yet to respond to this latest controversy, she previously defended her "Bo Derek braids" in 2018 to Bustle by saying, "Obviously know they're called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I'm totally respectful of that."

"I'm not tone deaf to where I don't get it," she continued. "I do get it…In no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone's culture by wearing braids."