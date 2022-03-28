It didn’t go over too well when Kim Kardashian told Variety in early March that more women need to girlboss. Actually, if you want to be specific, she advised women to “get your fucking ass up and work,” adding, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

After being met with much derision over the comment from every corner of the internet, the SKIMS founder is walking her advice back. In a Good Morning America appearance today that will air next month, Kardashian clarified her comments and apologized for how it was perceived.

"Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it," she said. "It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kardashian went on to share what she calls her actual advice for women who want to succeed, saying, "The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of really hard work."

She finished by apologizing for the comment and saying that she knows women work hard and she respects that, reiterating that the comment was taken out of context. Still, as a billion-dollar business owner at the helm of brands KKW Beauty and SKIMS, Kardashian is no stranger to "getting her fucking ass up" to ensure her businesses remain successful — with staying power beyond a singular viral moment. While her initial “advice” definitely wasn't helpful to literally anyone, her updated comment at least takes others' circumstances into consideration.