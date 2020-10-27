Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party Is Already a Meme

Kim Kardashian West turned 40 last week, and you were a fool if you thought you wouldn't be hearing about the party she threw to celebrate. This afternoon the entrepreneur shared photos of an extravagant private island getaway she enjoyed with close friends and family, and her well-intentioned attempts to avoid backlash in the accompanying captions have already inspired some incredible memes.
Fans have mainly latched on to one caption in particular, where Kardashian West defensively explains that she and her guests undertook COVID-19 tests and two weeks of quarantine prior to embarking on the weeklong trip, which she bankrolled to the tune of private jet travel, villas and complimentary KKW Beauty products for all invitees.
"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kardashian West wrote. "...We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these t… https://t.co/DoQtnr0FNa— Kim Kardashian West (@Kim Kardashian West)1603821964.0
Nice to see a rare family photo featuring Rob, and Kris looks great. Kanye is notably absent, although TMZ claims he turned up for the final few days of the vacation, after missing Kim's actual birthday. But all we really care about is the comments section and tweet replies.
Note to rich people: do not share details of your lavish non-socially-distanced vacation during a pandemic-induced economic recession. Unless you want this to happen...
Photo via Instagram