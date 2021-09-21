The lives of the Kardashian sisters have, for nearly two decades now, transfixed the minds of the general populace who idolize them and seek to recreate their successes as their own. In a way, they've been as easy to get hooked on as Candy Crush.

It's no wonder that Khloé Kardashian has announced a new gig that ties into the game for one culture-defining moment that's as ironic as it is groundbreaking.

Khloé will be hosting the first Candy Crush All Stars tournament. The competition, set to kick off on September 23, will feature players across the United States competing against each other to become the ultimate Candy Crush All Star.

So download Candy Crush Saga now — especially if you've never played it. According to an official press release, you have to be Level 25 or over to even compete. Khloé's role in this as the tournament host will be to hype up competitors and make sure that her, players and celebrity friends that she will invite to play are all having a good time.

"I love competition and I'm a fan of the game, so hosting this tournament is super fun for me," Khloé said, revealing how this competition goes hand-in-hand with her own competitive nature.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I think I'm the most competitive in my family, and it's no different when it comes to Candy Crush," she continued. "This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor. The All Stars tournament offers the perfect opportunity to take my crushing skills to the next level."