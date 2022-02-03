Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond announced that he's exiting Reebok. His last day with the sportswear giant will be March 1.

He first started working with Reebok in 2017 and launched some of the most covetable sneaker collaborations on the market. His role was elevated in 2020 when he was named Global Creative Director in charge of "providing creative leadership across all design disciplines."

In a short statement, Jean-Raymond said “I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors."

“We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok,” added Reebok President Matt O’Toole. “The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.

The final offering from Reebok by Pyer Moss—Collection 4 will roll out in late March 2022.