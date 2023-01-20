Kelly Clarkson's divorce album is coming together, and it looks like the singer is getting as vulnerable as possible.
In a recent Instagram Live via her Kelly Clarkson Show account, she gives fans a long-awaited update on her forthcoming album that she previously described as being all about her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage.
"It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I had to get past it in order to talk about it," the American Idol alum revealed. She previously described the album as "almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want," in an interview with Variety last year.
While the details are still hazy for her next record, Clarkson was able to give one exciting hint at what to expect.
"I do whatever it takes to get out of a shoot — it's not my happy place," Clarkson said about the routine shoots she'd do as a musician. However, shooting the album cover was different. "It felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself. You're gonna want [it] on a vinyl just for the picture alone... that's incredible and that's not photoshopped."
Clarkson has been open about her body image, and she's acknowledged some poor Photoshop jobs in the past. In a photo to promote The Voice, the "Breakaway" singer noticed that the photo editor was kind enough to add a little extra to her chest area.
\u201cI feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job \ud83e\udd23 I don\u2019t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! \ud83d\ude1c I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I\u2019m ready to save some civilians y\u2019all!\u201d— Kelly Clarkson (@Kelly Clarkson) 1582226979
