A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Katy Perry in her copyright infringement case.
In 2014, Christian rapper Marcus Gray, a.k.a. Flame, accused the pop star and her associates of plagiarizing his song "Joyful Noise," claiming she used an "ostinato," or a brief set of notes repeated throughout a song, in her single "Dark Horse."
Initially, Gray won the case in 2019 and was awarded $2.8 million. However, the ruling was overturned by Los Angeles Judge Christina Snyder in 2020, who said "the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in 'Joyful Noise' is not a particularly unique or rare combination." According to Snyder, her decision was influenced by the then-recent "Stairway to Heaven" copyright verdict, which limited the scope of what could be considered copyright infringement.
In response, Gray brought the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, where Snyder's decision was upheld in a 3-0 vote on Thursday.
"The portion of the ‘Joyful Noise’ ostinato that overlaps with the ‘Dark Horse’ ostinato consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks,” the court wrote in their decision, adding that this level of copyright protections would stifle future songwriting.
The appeals court also wrote that the same two-note sequence appears in songs like "Merrily We Roll Along," meaning a ruling in favor of Gray would "essentially amount to allowing an improper monopoly over two-note pitch sequences or even the minor scale itself.”
Per Billboard, it is presumed that this latest ruling will finally put an end to the near decade-long case. Notably, this verdict will likely be cited by legal experts in future musical copyright suits, such as reggae band Artikal Sound System's current case against Dua Lipa in regards to her song "Levitating."
Additionally, the outlet also said that this win for "Dark Horse," alongside the "Stairway to Heaven" verdict, could be seen as a "counterbalance" to a ruling made in the Robin Thicke "Blurred Lines" case, which allowed copyright protections for more basic sonic elements.
Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Prison
Jussie Smollett has been sentenced in his controversial hate crime case.
On Thursday, Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced the actor to 150 days in prison, starting immediately. Smollett was also given 30 months of felony probation and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine, in addition to $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago over investigative costs. Previously, Smollett filed a since-dismissed countersuit against the city, alleging that prosecutors had caused him "mental anguish and extreme emotional distress."
Back in December, the Empire star was convicted on five counts of felony disorderly conduct after jurors decided he falsely reported an anti-gay, anti-Black hate crime in January 2019. He originally told investigators that he was attacked by two men who yelled slurs, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck, though police later said Smollett paid brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo — one of whom appeared on Empire as an extra — up to $3,500 to stage the attack.
Following the initial investigation, Smollett was indicted on 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct. Later, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office dropped all charges after Smollett performed community service and forfeited his $10,000 bond, as he didn't have a violent criminal history. However, the decision led to questions of preferential treatment. In response, a special prosecutor was appointed by a judge in August 2019 and led to a second grand jury indicting him in this current case on six felony charges.
Prior to sentencing, the actor's lawyers asked the judge to hand down a lighter sentence than the recommended three years for every felony count, saying that Smollett had already been punished and experienced damage to his career. Supporters also echoed their concerns about his life and career, while also pointing out that Smollett could be targeted in prison because of his race, sexual orientation and Jewish heritage, per NBC 5 Chicago.
The New York Times reported that while Linn did mention Smollett and his family's past social justice work, he also went on to say that he "took some scabs off some healing wounds," in order to "make [himself] more famous.”
At the hearing, Smollett — who previously testified that "there was no hoax" — continued to maintain his innocence, before stating he wasn't suicidal in case "anything happens" to him in jail.
“I am innocent,” he said. “I could have said I am guilty a long time ago.”
BTS Fans Were Banned from Standing, Singing During Show
BTS fans found a clever way to show their support at .
On Thursday night, the K-pop superstars performed their first live concert since the onset of the pandemic at Seoul Olympic Stadium. However, the more than 15,000 fans in attendance weren't allowed to engage with the music by "cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up" due to government COVID-19 protocols, per a statement from Big Hit Entertainment.
Even so, ARMY was still able to applaud the boys' performance by using light up "clappers" handed out prior to the show. But while the experience wasn't exactly the same, the Mirror reported that fans seemed to embrace the quirky method of applause by clapping together during songs and, of course, at the end of every track. And to help them out, BTS even provided little on-screen heart graphics to indicate when they should clap along.
Granted, the clappers will probably be back for the band's two upcoming South Korean shows. And though it's unclear whether Big Hit will continue with the clappers once BTS start performing concerts in other countries, we think it could still be a cute piece of merch for fans across the globe.
Watch the clappers in action below.
karmys worked so hard, the sound of the clappers, the unity, the wave, everything was just perfect. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3qdzbd3AgM— BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) March 10, 2022
Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown
There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
The Buzz Bingo study of "Profanity in Film" made headlines back in 2020, when it was revealed that the record for the most "fucks" said onscreen didn't go to Jackson, but to Jonah Hill for The Wolf of Wall Street. Worse still, Jackson ultimately came in third behind Hill's co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, on that list.
However, as far as Jackson is concerned, “that’s some bullshit." Promoting his upcoming lead role in AppleTV+'s newThe Last Days of Ptolemy Grey miniseries, the actor vented about the gross injustice to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Jonah Hill. Really?” he exclaimed. “And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”
Jackson and Fallon went on to contemplate the criteria the researchers must have used to get their final "fuck" tally and whether or not that included certain qualifiers or variations on the swear word factored into the count. They both agreed that if it had, Jackson would take the top spot hands down. (Either way, Samuel L. Jackson will always be number fucking one in our hearts.)
Check out Jackson's full Tonight Show interview for more expletive discourse and internet rumor anecdotes below.
Grimes and Elon Musk Have a Secret Second Child
There's a lot to take in with this new Grimes Vanity Fair cover story. Most notably, Elon Musk and Grimes are now a family of four, having welcomed a brand new baby girl this past December.
In what appears to have been an incredibly bizarre exchange during the interview, the big baby reveal only came after the reporter heard wailing from an upstairs room. The singer had no choice but to go public having previously told the interviewer that her first child, X Æ A-XII, was away with Musk.
Related | Grimes and Elon Musk Are Over
“She’s a little colicky, too,” Grimes explains, giving reason for the baby's tears.
So why did Grimes choose to keep the kid a secret? “I don’t know,” she admitted when probed. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”
Thank you so much. @Vanity Fair for putting me on the cover!!!! @DevinGordonX (Thread-ish) 🧝🏻♀️🧬🪐 pic.twitter.com/AMrbBTOKCR
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022
Unable to avoid the topic much longer, Grimes shared that they had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, “Y” for short, through a surrogate this winter when the on-again-off-again couple must've briefly gotten back together.
Musk and Grimes first split up back in September after three years together. In a statement, Musk said of the breakup at the time, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.” Grimes echoed these sentiments in an interview, saying, "We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”
But it looks like things have changed since that conversation came out. Grimes just recently replied under her own Twitter thread of her Vanity Fair cover story with news that they’ve broken up yet again.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she wrote.
Safe to say the updated Facebook relationship status would read "It's Complicated," but who among us doesn't have their fair share of romantic troubles. Best wishes to Grimes and Musk on their new, very modern family.
