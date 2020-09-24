Karlie Kloss is currently catching heat for a new voting-themed photo shoot.
On Monday, the supermodel posted photos of herself wearing a pair of $700 Stuart Weitzman boots emblazoned with the word "VOTE" on them. And while her intention was to encourage civic engagement, it didn't take long for her to be called out given her personal ties to the Trump administration.
After all, Karlie has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2018, whose brother Jared is Donald Trump's personal advisor and son-in-law. And though the Kloss-Kushners have said that they never voted for Trump, their tenuous connection to the president has always been a source of intense scrutiny.
Needless to say, Karlie's photos were quickly panned as a lukewarm gesture by critics who chided her for marrying "into a proto fascist family and just never [bringing] it up."
"Anyways what's your husbands last name?," as one Twitter user said, while another commenter tweeted, "Funny that you don't pick a side."
"You could just ask your brother/sister in law to do something to help the thousands of people dying," they continued. "But maybe also vocalize that people should vote them out?"
Meanwhile, others like cracked similar jokes about the pics, writing things like, "Ahhh yes from none other than miss Karlie Kloss Kushner, whose initials are most pleasing to her husband's family," alongside references to that infamous Project Runway moment.
Karlie, however, has yet to respond to the backlash. In the meantime though, see what else people are saying about her photos, below.
