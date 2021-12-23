Kanye West is reportedly single — again.

According to sources speaking to Page Six, the rapper — now known as "Ye" — and model split after casually dating for a few months. The two initially sparked romance rumors back in November, with sources telling the outlet they'd been seeing each other "for a while."

This latest news comes on the heels of Ye's very public attempts at reconciling with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson. Additionally, Kim is petitioning a judge to declare her legally single after officially filing for divorce back in February.

Amid all this, Ye has made it clear that he wants to reconcile with Kim, imploring her to return to him so they can "restore" their family while also admitting he "made mistakes" and did "things that were not acceptable as a husband." Not only that, but he's continued to insist that their four kids — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago — want them to stay together and that she's still his wife because he "ain't got the paperwork yet."

Notably, Ye also unfollowed Vinetria on Instagram, though he has yet to comment on the report. As for Vinetria, she's also keeping mum, but still follows his account.

Read Page Six's entire report here.