Artist and activist Kali Uchis has long been an icon in our eyes — with her music and her style. Now, the 27-year-old Colombian-American singer launches her very first eyewear collection with Dime.

The line of sunglasses is called Sin Miendo, after the name of her latest album. The phrase "sin miendo" means "without fear," which is why for this collection she went for a daring vintage look. The shades draw from the '70s, '90s and early 2000s, which were iconic times for some funky frames in fun, different shapes and sizes.

Uchis's sunnies come in a new butterfly shape, which the "Telepatía" looks at as a symbol of hope and courage. She said in a press release, "Eyewear has always been an integral part of my style, and it's been so fun to create a frame that reinvents my love for 90s style and can be accessible to all those like-minded who want to wear something fun bold, and unique."

The glasses come in tortoise, light blue and black colorways with tinted lens treatments in brown and yellow. Every pair costs $35 and you can shop here. See Kali Uchis wearing the looks in the gallery below.