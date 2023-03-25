Jonathon Majors is Arrested in NYC for Alleged Strangulation

Jonathon Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday morning.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old The Harder They Fall actor was booked on charges of "strangulation, assault and harassment." The outlet reports that police arrived at Majors' Chelsea apartment at around 11am local time after receiving a call. While Majors' team has denied allegations, it appears the responding officers cuffed and booked him on the spot, signifying a sufficient degree of probable cause.

The alleged victim and accuser is an unnamed woman, who TMZ reveals was treated at a nearby hospital, and "had visible injuries -- including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face." While the exact nature of her relationship with Majors remains unclear, the woman told police that the incident started with a dispute, which led to him attacking her.

It's been a busy time for Majors, who is set to appear n Marvel's latest Ant-Man and Michael B. Jordan's upcoming Creed III. Majors is reportedly now out of custody, and his representatives have issued the following statement, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."