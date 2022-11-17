JoJo Siwa is taking Candace Cameron Bure to task — once again.

Earlier this week, the Fuller House star — who was recently named the chief creative officer of the Great American Family Network — came under fire for a controversial comment she made to The Wall Street Journal about wanting to "keep traditional marriage at the core" at the Christian-centric outlet's programming.

Seen as pushback to the increasingly inclusive storylines in upcoming Christmas movies featured on her previous network, the Hallmark Channel, the remark was met with intense scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ+ community, including Siwa.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," the Dance Moms alum wrote on her Instagram. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa's latest call out comes several months after she said in a viral TikTok that Bure was the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met, alleging that Bure — who's also made other homophobic comments in the past — refused to take a picture with the then 11-year-old star at the Fuller House premiere.

While Bure has yet to publicly respond to Siwa's post, she later addressed the backlash in a statement to People, saying that "it absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," Bure continued. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."