Truth. Beauty. Freedom. Love. JoJo is coming to Broadway.

The beloved early '00s R&B singer has become everyone's unproblematic fave. She's more than proven her acting chops (Aquamarine, anyone?) and has reminded everyone that she still has her dazzling pipes as runner-up of hit singing competition show The Masked Singer. Naturally, Broadway is the next step.

In an Instagram post, JoJo announced that she will be the new lead of Moulin Rouge! in New York's iconic theater hub. The singer will be taking on the iconic role of Satine, the cabaret star that falls in love with Christian, a poet.

"When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love," JoJo says in her caption. "I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song. This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!"

JoJo, a class act, also made sure to shoutout the actress who currently plays Satine, Ashley Loren: "Special love & respect to @ashleyloren who currently SLAYS as Satine: theee most incredible badass singer actress artist i’m lucky to call friend and experience her sisterhood and generosity of spirit." Loren has been part of the Broadway adaptation of the iconic Baz Luhrmann musical movie since it opened in 2019, first as an alternate and then as the main in 2022. Aaron Tveit, who plays Satine's counterpart Christian, also recently announced his departure from the production.

"Satine, you’ve changed me," Loren said in her departure announcement. "I’ve learned more about myself in my time spent with you than I could ever express and it’s been an honor bringing you to life on Broadway for so long. Thank you for the opportunity and the lessons - for your heart, your spirit, your strength, and your resilience."

Moulin Rouge! starring Jojo will run at the Al Hirschfeld Theater from April 11 to July 16th.