Johnny Weir is hitting back at conservative criticism of his latest look.

On Sunday, the two-time Olympic figure skater appeared as the co-host of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony broadcast on NBC, wearing a fabulous, flowy garment complete with a large pompadour that featured an Olympic ring-shaped hair clip. And while most took to his comment section to compliment the outfit, one conservative critic made it clear that she had problem with the "masculinity" of his look.

"#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing," Jenna Ellis, a senior legal advisor for Trump's failed reelection campaign, tweeted alongside a screenshot of Weir. "Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility."

#WokeOlympics closing ceremony clown. How appropriate and utterly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ICp2oaMvt2 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

Not one to let a hateful comment slide, Weir quickly responded to Ellis by retweeting her second post and writing, "The man I've grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself."

"If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else's beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe," he said before ending things on an incisive critique of his own, "Also, religion isn't an excuse for hate."

The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate. 🤍 https://t.co/qhrIUV85zC — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) August 9, 2021

However, Ellis ended up doubling down on her initial tweet with a condescending note about how Weir would "have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs."

"Far from being hate, it's actually genuine love to speak truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of 'being myself,'" she wrote as she continued to inject her faith into the conversation.

"Rom 1; Eph 4:17-22," Ellis said. "Eventually, Johnny, you'll have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus.

Far from being hate, it’s actually genuine love to speak truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of “being myself.” Rom 1; Eph 4:17-22



Eventually, Johnny, you’ll have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus. https://t.co/mKwVmmN223 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 9, 2021

That said, Weir appears to no longer be engaging with Ellis' posts.