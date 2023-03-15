Jill Zarin Crashed Oscars Bash Barefoot and Uninvited

Original member of The Real Housewives of New York, rug entrepreneur extraordinaire, Oscars afterparty crasher... what can't Jill Zarin do?

The Bravo star is the talk of Tinseltown this week after her daughter, Ally Shapiro, revealed her mom had showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty uninvited. In a video on TikTok, Shapiro said, "You've probably heard by now that Ke Huy Quan, this man right here, won Best Supporting Actor last night at the Oscars. What you probably didn't know is that my mom snuck into the Vanity Fair party and, as you can see here, is photo-bombing him."

@allyshaps #greenscreen tell me youre a mom without telling me your a mom 😂😂😂 #oscars #kehuyquan #vanityfair #jillzarin #realhousewives #rhony #oscarsathome

As one can see from the photo of Ke Huy Yuan, who took home a historic win alongside Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, he clutches the traditional In-N-Out burger while Zarin stands awkwardly behind him, barefoot. Shapiro also made note of this in her video and cracked that "the best part of this picture" was that "my mom is barefoot at the Vanity Fair party, photo-bombing Ke Huy Quan."

It's unclear why Zarin was there at all, except that she wanted to be. On RHONY, the Zarin Fabrics maven was frequently accused by co-stars of clout chasing around NYC, even if it meant schlepping to Brooklyn for a fashion show. Her uninvited appearance was also reminiscent of the short-lived reality television career of Real Housewives of D.C. star Michaele Salami, who once snuck into the White House on camera.

Zarin, of course, documented her experience at the afterparty, although she should've deleted photos showing that she wore her outfit to Elton John's Oscars party earlier in the night. Can't fault her, though — party hopping is Hollywood's favorite pastime!

Zarin also posted pictures with actors Casey Rose Wilson and June Diane Raphael, who also appear on numerous Bravo-related podcasts. Other attendants that night included Real Housewives star Kyle Richards, Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Steven Spielberg, and The White Lotus stars Michael Imperioli and Sabrina Impacciatore.