Cheer's Jerry Harris is now being sued by two minors who claim he sexually abused and exploited them.

The minors are two 14-year-old twin boys who are also in the cheerleading world, according to documents obtained by Page Six. Though the names are withheld, the United States All Star Federation (USASF), Cheer Athletics and Varsity Spirit are also listed in the lawsuit for being accused of negligence.

The suit claims that Harris took advantage of the boys who were starstruck by his involvement in the Netflix docu-series and he asked for "booty pics" from them.

It further claims that Harris molested one of the boys and forced oral sex from him in a bathroom at the American Cheerleaders Association's national competition in February 2019. Harris is also accused of asking one of the boys to show him the "needle" pose while naked via Snapchat.

The twins reportedly know other people who were harassed and exploited by Harris, and they're seeking $1 million in damages.

"This case presents one more sad, and shocking example of a sexual predator using his fame and position of authority as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children," Morgan Stewart, the survivors' attorney, said in a press release. "USASF and the other defendants failed in their responsibility to protect our clients from his abuse by properly supervising Harris's conduct as their employee and agent."

Harris' reps are disputing the allegations, as they are said to have occurred when he was a teenager. USASF, Cheer Athletics and Varsity Spirit have yet to comment.

"We have seen too many examples of national athletic organizations such as USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming and others ignore sexual abuse of those in high profile positions like Harris," Sarah Klein, the survivors' attorney, added.