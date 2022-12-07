No, Jenna Ortega’s music taste isn’t actually that hip. Twitter’s just lying to you again.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @notpranto tweeted out that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega told Vogue that her favorite album was MONTERO by Lil Nas X. That interview didn’t actually exist, but that didn’t stop some naive users from falling prey to @notpranto’s engagement trap.

The format worked so well that artists started hopping aboard the Jenna Ortega misinformation train, claiming that Jenna’s favorite album was actually one that they released.

The trend has even made its way into other sectors of entertainment, with some using it to tout their favorite film and TV franchises.

Netflix has slotted itself into the trend, using the “Jenna Ortega reveals” format in more of a corporate light.

The meme format has devolved into chaos (as most internet trends do), with people using it for any miscellaneous concept, idea or brand.

We’re still obsessed with it, and we’re here to reveal that it’s PAPER’s favorite meme of the week.