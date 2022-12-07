No, Jenna Ortega’s music taste isn’t actually that hip. Twitter’s just lying to you again.
Over the weekend, Twitter user @notpranto tweeted out that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega told Vogue that her favorite album was MONTERO by Lil Nas X. That interview didn’t actually exist, but that didn’t stop some naive users from falling prey to @notpranto’s engagement trap.
\u201c@notpranto @LilNasX NOBODY TALKS ABOUT THAT ALBUM I LOCE SEEING HER APPRECIATE IT\u201d— pranto (@pranto) 1670096228
\u201c@notpranto @LilNasX girl chill\n\nit\u2019s good, but not that good \u2620\ufe0f\u201d— pranto (@pranto) 1670096228
The format worked so well that artists started hopping aboard the Jenna Ortega misinformation train, claiming that Jenna’s favorite album was actually one that they released.
\u201cthanks jenna\u201d— i care so much that i dont care at all (@i care so much that i dont care at all) 1670201699
The trend has even made its way into other sectors of entertainment, with some using it to tout their favorite film and TV franchises.
\u201cWednesday's Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favorite movie of all time is Twilight.\n\n"I've just been really obsessed with it since it came out. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson did such an amazing job as Bella and Edward."\u201d— THE TWILIGHT SAGA \ud83c\udf4e (@THE TWILIGHT SAGA \ud83c\udf4e) 1670287684
\u201c"Wednesday"\u2019s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favorite character of all time is "Lan Wangji" from MDZS. \n\n\u201cI\u2019ve been obsessed with him. He's such an amazing dad & husband, did you known that in ancian China the color white is used for funerals? He's a goth"\u201d— SuiBian(yel) (@SuiBian(yel)) 1670247108
Netflix has slotted itself into the trend, using the “Jenna Ortega reveals” format in more of a corporate light.
\u201cJenna Ortega reveals her five favorite Wednesday costumes\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1670365411
The meme format has devolved into chaos (as most internet trends do), with people using it for any miscellaneous concept, idea or brand.
\u201c\u201cWednesday\u2019s\u201d Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that DADABE is her favorite Pavement tuning.\n\n\u201cI\u2019ve been obsessed with it since my (now) ex made me a mixtape w/\u2018Circa 1762\u2019 on it. I immediately grabbed my Travis Bean and tuned it down, and it\u2019s stayed in that tuning since\u201d\u201d— PAVEMENT (@PAVEMENT) 1670396286
\u201c\u201cWednesday\u201d\u2018s Jenna Ortega reveals in an interview to Vogue that her favorite discontinued Fast Food item is KFC's Double Down.\n\n\u201cI really enjoy the concept of fried chicken as bread... It inspires me to be more than people expect.\u201d\u201d— chain (@chain) 1670359963
\u201c\u201cWednesday\u201d\u2019s Jenna Ortega reveals to Vogue that her favorite tobacco brand of all time is Camel\n\n"Buah hermano entra to bien por la garganta no como la mierda del Virginia"\u201d— Hellokittyfanboy (@Hellokittyfanboy) 1670367509
We’re still obsessed with it, and we’re here to reveal that it’s PAPER’s favorite meme of the week.
Photo courtesy of Darian DiCianno/BFA