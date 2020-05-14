Yup, you read that right. Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is projected to become the world's first ever trillionaire by 2026 according to a new study by Comparisun.

Looking at the growth of Bezos' net worth over the past five years, the projection predicts that the world's richest man will like surpass the trillion dollar mark some time in the next six years. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos' wealth has grown by $28 billion in the past year alone with an estimated overall net worth of $143 billion which doesn't even take into account Amazon's recent spike in revenue under the global pandemic.

The online retailer has understandably seen a dramatic increase in demand as much of the country continues to self-isolate, but that doesn't necessarily mean that those profits have translated into better conditions for workers. Warehouse employees have reported that the company is still failing to adequately provide a safe work environment and protect its workers from exposure to the coronavirus. One warehouse worker has already died because of COVID-19 and the company's vice president, Tim Bray, has just announced his departure in solidarity with a round of recently fired executives who sounded the alarm about poor working conditions. On top of all that, Amazon recently announced that they would also be ending hazard pay at the end of May.

So it shouldn't be a big surprise that most people were markedly less than thrilled about the news. The hashtag #RIPCapitalism even started trending on Twitter as many voiced their disgust at exorbitant level of Bezos' wealth in the face of an impending economic depression.

Anyways, eat the rich.