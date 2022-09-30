Well, this one is sure to delight lots of fashion fans. Haider Ackermann, the beloved designer known for his impeccable tailoring, color sense and mastery of chic, will design Jean Paul Gaultier's next haute couture collection.

Ackermann follows previous guest designers like Olivier Rousteing, Glenn Martens and Chitose Abe, all of whom presented one-off collections during Paris Couture Week for Gaultier since the founder retired from the runway in 2020.

“I’ve always loved Haider’s work, especially on the tailoring,” Gaultier told WWD. “I am certain that his couture will be remarkable, and I cannot wait to discover the collection that he will present.”

For his part, Ackermann, whose Gaultier collection will debut in January, said: “If one follows fashion, you follow Jean Paul Gaultier. I have enormous respect for how progressive and avant-garde his work has always been. He has always pushed the envelope in culture and society as a whole, above and beyond fashion."

Though Ackermann hasn't showed on the runway since early 2020, he's created several viral red carpet moments for Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, two of his longtime muses.

“To approach haute couture has always been my dream, and now being the guest of the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture house is an immense honor that I fully embrace," Ackermann said.