Jamie Spears, Kevin Federline Reportedly Writing a Book on Fatherhood

Today in collaborations no one would ever ask for, Jamie Spears and Kevin Federline reportedly have a book about fatherhood in the works.

This past weekend, journalist Daphne Barak told the UK's Mail on Sunday that Britney Spears' ex-husband and father of her two sons is currently writing about "his experience of fatherhood." But even worse? He's apparently enlisted none other than Britney's father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, to help. And it's pretty strange given that Kevin previously took out a restraining order against him after an alleged altercation between Jamie and his eldest son Sean Preston Federline, 17, in November 2019.

As we all know by now, Jamie held the pop icon and her entire estate under lock and key for in a conservatorship she described in court as "abusive." But despite the legal arrangement being officially terminated after 13 long years in November 2021, that didn't change the fact that Kevin has maintained primary custody of Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James Federline the entire time, which has been at the center of his ongoing feud with Britney.

Following the boys' decision to not attend the "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know" singer's wedding to Sam Asghari this past May, Kevin told Barak in an August interview for the Daily Mail that Sean Preston and Jayden James were distancing themselves from their mother and were also bothered by her almost-nude posts on social media. The next month, Barak also conducted a separate interview with the teens, in which Jayden James defended his grandfather by saying that while "the conservatorship went on too long," Jamie was "just trying to be like any father."

Naturally, Britney responded to the first interview in an Instagram post, where she wrote that "it saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone," she said. "It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was long before Instagram."

On the heels on Jayden James' statements, Britney also went on to blast her ex in another message alluding to his manipulation, saying that it's "horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet has you talking about personal matters to them !!!"

She added, "I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!!"



Britney has yet to address the report. In the meantime though, you can read what Barak told the Mail on Sunday here.