James Corden is facing backlash for describing BTS fans as "15-year-old girls."

This past Monday, the special presidential envoys for South Korea appeared at the United Nations to deliver a seven-minute speech, which was followed by an electrifying video of the group performing "Permission to Dance" at the UN Assembly Hall. So naturally, Corden decided recap the event on a recent episode of The Late Late Show. However, he opted to do it in a pretty dismissive way.

"The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors: BTS," Corden said during the broadcast, before adding that this was "the first time 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres."

FOR THOSE WHO DONT KNOW WHATS UP W JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/dwetonvOgm — hobi ✌️ (@legendaryseok) September 22, 2021

Obviously, this led to ample backlash from ARMY, who expressed disappointment in the "unprovoked" jab. And while some went on to point out that the fandom isn't just teenage girls, many more took to Google's viewer ratings tool to bring The Late Late Show's 4.2 star rating down to a reported 1.4 stars.

James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked pic.twitter.com/hqhKuTDBEM — ellie🌙⁷ (@jooniejadore) September 21, 2021

ah yes, James Corden interviewing a BTS fan, a famous fifteen year old girl. pic.twitter.com/mHgU5V8gt0 — 𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖆 (@ccrrppkk) September 22, 2021

lmfao james corden’s ratings went from 4.2 to 2.6 in no time and he knows he messed up with the wrong fandom. pic.twitter.com/9V0p9V7x5V — ً sanz⁷♡’s jimin | van day 🥂 (@jiminerry) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, others dubbed Corden a "snake" and "clout chaser," while several viral tweets talked about revoking his "Papa Mochi" nickname — a reference to BTS member, Jimin, bestowed upon the talk show host after BTS' "Carpool Karaoke" segment in 2020.

"Papa Mochi no more," as one fan wrote. "James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an 'unusual' and 'weird' experience."

A rare photo of J-hope holding James Corden & smiling from his heart pic.twitter.com/OfgbzepAR6 — Bristyʕ •́؈•̀ ₎ ||🌌🐙💜💫 (@kookieeberryy) September 22, 2021

Papa Mochi no more. James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS "visiting" the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of "15 years old GIRLS"#BTSatUNGA #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/j3VjKOoHej — Ms.Grett🖤 (@snow0613_) September 22, 2021

Neither Corden nor The Late Late Show have addressed the backlash. However, the clip in question has since been removed from all of their official accounts.