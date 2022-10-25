James Corden is copping to his bad behavior at Balthazar.

After a week of intense drama, The Late Late Show host took a few minutes during his opening monologue on Monday to publicly address his headline-making ban from the famed New York City brassiere.

"Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude. Sort of keep calm and carry on. Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto," Corden said. "But as my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, ‘Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.’”



Despite insisting he never meant to upset anybody, the comedian said he wanted to "apologize in person" to the server he berated, saying that he was upset "in the heat of the moment" after she brought an incorrect order three times.

"I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself," he continued, before adding that “it’s a comment I deeply regret." However, Corden also went on to argue that he did not "shout or scream" or "get up out of my seat" during the interaction, meaning he didn't really feel like he'd done anything wrong.

"I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right, but the truth is I have," he said. "I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

Corden's apology comes on the heels of an Instagram post from Balthazar owner Keith McNally, who branded him a "tiny cretin of a man" and announced that he'd been "86'd" from the establishment for abusive behavior. That said, McNally eventually followed up by saying he was giving Corden a second chance after he'd apparently called to apologize.

However, McNally later returned to Instagram to call Corden out for a recent interview with the New York Times, in which he accused the television personality of skirting accountability by saying "he hadn't done 'anything wrong, on any level.'" I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t

I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong. If he

"Was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it," the restauranteur wrote. "Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did."

Not only that, but he also said if Corden "goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years." And that'll seemingly be the case now, as McNally responded to Corden's monologue by saying, "last Night on his TV show, James Corden very graciously apologized for his outburst at Balthazar."

"It takes a real man to do this. In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologize," McNally said. "For this reason, I'm going to lift the ban on Corden and impose one on myself instead."

He added, "I'm going to ban myself from Balthazar for 2 weeks. People who live in Glass Houses..."