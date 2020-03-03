After substantial online backlash, James Charles deleted a video in which he imitates Latinx TikTok character Rosa.

Last week, Charles found himself at the center of yet another controversy after posting a Snapchat video in which he mimics a clip called "POV: Rosa finds out her 8th period partner is gay."

You started off so well, then slowly flopped the accent 😂 Regardless can’t be mad, love some Rosa content @jamescharles @ADAMRAYOKAY pic.twitter.com/2XNWiuciIm — ElPapiChulo (@ElPapiChulo0612) February 22, 2020

However, Charles's imitation — accent, mannerisms, and all — was quickly met with accusations of racism and appropriation, as Rosa is a character created by Latinx creator Adam Ray Okay.

From eye-roll reaction GIFs to criticism surrounding the "gentrification" of Rosa, many people responded directly to Charles online, writing things like, "I hope you know making fun of a latinx accent like this is racist and that when the OG Rosa does it it's not cause he is Latinx. Tired of his white ass profiting and making fun of POC."

"When you are white and you attempt to do a Latino accent but you just end up sounding even more white," as another person wrote. "Sorry but I did not need to see James Charles ruining my accent on this Tuesday morning. Rosa doesn't deserve this."

the most unfunny video on earth like I’m frowning like this is such a buzz kill.. like.... https://t.co/jvZVfv7H06 — tr#y (@Troyyxy) February 25, 2020

@jamescharles I hope you know making fun of a latinx accent like this is racist and that when the OG Rosa does it it’s not cause he is Latinx. Tired of his white ass profiting and making fun of POC. https://t.co/cjPb7H5DBp — BERN-EBOY 2020 (@HectorUCalzada) February 25, 2020

James Charles reenacting Rosa’s videos but making her sound white... this is gentrification... can we ever have something to ourselves pic.twitter.com/0Y9Zh9R7QN — 🔥 (@stephygrande) February 25, 2020

When you are white and you attempt to do a Latino accent but you just end up sounding even more white 💀💀💀



Sorry but I did not need to see James Charles ruining my accent on this Tuesday morning. Rosa doesn’t deserve this. https://t.co/IbRQcmYpa7 — ꧁ ᴀᴀʟɪʏᴀʜ ꧂ (@PsychoShortcake) February 25, 2020

Me when James Charles did an impression of Rosa pic.twitter.com/OyrvCggF3v — Sunny (@that_sleep_life) February 25, 2020

And though Charles never directly addressed the backlash, he did eventually delete the video and subsequently followed up with a cryptic tweet in which he asked people to be kinder online.

"I get that a lot of people don't like me. I've learned to accept & understand it – but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad," he wrote. "I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes."

See his tweet, below.

I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 26, 2020