Jameela Jamil accidentally injured herself doing some stunt-work on the set of her new TV show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Ahead of the release of her new Disney+ series, the actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about how intense it was to film her action scenes as the Marvel superhero's arch-nemesis, Titania, especially since she decided to do all of her own stunts — to some not-so-fun results.

"Oh, I did it all! I did it all," Jamil told the outlet, before adding that doing her own actions scenes "was something I've never done before, because I'm the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs." However, the star went on to reveal that she also ended up "hurting in places that I really didn't know exists" from all the strenuous physical activity. And the most surprising place she sustained an injury? Well, it turns out it was her sphincter.

"Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my asshole," she revealed. "I didn't know that was possible!"

Even though it's difficult to imagine how this exactly happened, it seems likely that Jamil sustained the NSFW injury due to a rigorous combination of "jiu jitsu and kung fu and combat in the air." And while she's not 100 percent sure "how much of [her stunt-work] gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is slated to premiere via Disney+ on Friday, August 19. In the meantime though, you can check out Jamil's entire interview with Entertainment Tonight here.