Ever since Jacquemus blew up Instagram after putting a fuchsia runway in the middle of a lavender field in Provence last summer, his fashion shows have evolved to become stunning feats of dazzling visuals and storytelling.

This year, he once again went off the grid by presenting his Spring 2021 collection, titled "L'Amour," in a "secret place" outside of Paris. It's just the third live, physical show to take place since quarantine, and he did so at a time when most designers opted to present their collections digitally.

"A year ago we decided to slow down our cycle by showing womenswear and menswear together in January and June," he said prior the show. "This allows us to reduce the number of shows, mutualize fabrics for menswear and womenswear and slow the pace for my team and partners."

For today's show, which he streamed live for his 2.4 million followers, the set was an expansive wheat field that featured a long, winding runway. There was just one row of guests, all of whom were seated six feet apart as the models strode past them in the brand's signature linen slip dresses and oversized suiting.

Head over to Jacquemus.com to watch the full show.