Say it ain't so! Page Six is reporting that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, thus ending their two-year engagement. If true, we have lost one of Instagram's most compelling celebrity couples.

Seemingly a match made in heaven — there's even an archival A.Rod interview from back in the day where he confesses to having a crush on Lopez — J.Rod have always been very publicly in love. Peep their inauguration couple photos!

Unfortunately, their romance has also been plagued by cheating rumors on Rodriguez's part. He was supposedly FaceTiming Southerm Charm's Madison LeCroy for a while there, although both parties claimed they never actually met in person.

Then, there was COVID-19. Lopez has said that the pandemic forced them to reschedule their wedding ceremony twice. And lockdown has been tough for celeb and non-celeb couples alike.

They weren't able to tie the knot, but the couple have purchased a fair few million-dollar properties together in Miami and Manhattan. They also tried to buy the Mets at one point? We'll miss that energy.

According to sources, it's separate lives from now on. Rodriguez is now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, whereas Lopez is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic. (It's the movie that Armie Hammer was meant to be in before his recent, um, controversies.)

RIP to a true power couple! We hope everyone's okay.