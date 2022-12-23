Indochine's CT Hedden Wants You to Have a Glam Brunch Moment

"There's something chic about partying all night, sleeping three hours, waking up, throwing on a fierce look and brunching," says CT Hedden, the New York City nightlife fixture and general manager (and house mother) of Indochine.

The hip French-Vietnamese restaurant on Lafayette Street, known for its celebrity-filled dinners and lush palm decor, recently launched a weekend brunch menu, which Hedden helped orchestrate alongside Indochine's owners Jean-Marc Houmard and Huy Chi Le.

"NYC daytime needed a glam brunch moment," says Hedden, who's often in full drag at the restaurant. "We wanted everyone to wake everyone the fuck up early, get glammed and come party." (He cites the chicken and waffles as one of the most popular brunch orders so far.)

And so far, it seems New Yorkers have understood the assignment. Indochine's new brunch patrons have included everyone from Michele Lamy and Christian Cowan to Jason Wu, Aquaria and Brian Atwood. Amanda Lepore celebrated a birthday there on a recent Sunday afternoon with tunes DJ Amber Valentine, whom Hedden has worked with for the past decade.

For Hedden, who started at Indochine six years ago as a part-time bartender, the new brunch concept was partly inspired by Eric Conrad's infamous Beige parties. "I am so grateful for Jean-Marc and Huy for molding me and can’t wait to see what happens next, because, oh girl, every day something major happens in that building."

Indochine is open for brunch now on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm at 430 Lafayette St