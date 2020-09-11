PAPER People
The Hype House is under intense scrutiny after recording several TikTok videos with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Earlier this week, founder Thomas Petrou uploaded a YouTube video in which he "surprised" fellow members of the popular collective with the controversial rapper.

However, given that 6ix9ine has previously pled guilty to a child sexual performance charge, it didn't take long for the internet to criticize several Hype House members for posting content recorded with him.

"Ofc the hype house supports 6ix9ine," as one Twitter user wrote, while others simply commented that the situation was "Yikes."

Meanwhile, others argued that the Hype House's co-sign was deeply problematic because of their young fanbase and the fact that 17-year-old member Avani Gregg is underage.

"The hype house hanging out with 6ix9ine is absolutely the worst thing they could ever do most of their supporters are a young audience," as another person wrote. "Y'all supposed to set a good example for them hanging with a child molester for clout this ain't something to flex about you're all disgusting."

In the wake of the backlash, Pop Buzz reported that Hype House members Olivia Ponton deleted her TikTok with 6ix9ine and that a video posted to the rapper's own page featuring Ondreaz Lopez had also been removed after the influencer wrote in a comment that, "It was a TikTok his PR team wanted on his page for his personal TikTok. We ain't even finish the full dance it was so awkward."

That said, Hype House member Tayler Holden has kept his video up after recently defending the collab to paparazzi by saying, "He's actually a really nice guy. Really genuine and really down to earth."

See what else people are saying about the videos, below.

Photo via Getty

