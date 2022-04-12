On Monday afternoon in Palm Beach, not far from where Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot over the weekend, an intimate group gathered at the Colony Hotel for different kind of celebration: H&M’s new collaboration with style icon Iris Apfel

Apfel, who turned 100 last year and resides in Palm Beach, was in a spirited mood as guests like Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor, Martha Hunt and Tessa McMillan (who stars in the H&M x Iris Apfel campaign) started to pour in, all of whom wore pieces from the vibrant collection.

After an outdoor cocktail hour on the hotel’s poolside lawn, guests made their way inside the Solarium where a hologram of Apfel greeted everyone before being seated at the colorful tablescape complete with sculptural accents and vibrant flowers.

On each seat was a pair of bold, thick-rimmed eyeglasses (a nod to Apfel’s signature oversized glasses) that were wifi and video-enabled so everyone could capture content for their socials. The centenarian arrived shortly after and took her seat at the end of the able on a grand chair fit for a queen.

The collection, which launches online and in stores April 14, takes inspiration from Apfel’s maximalist look and consists of coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and bright printed dresses. The collaboration was first announced last September when H&M co-hosted Apfel’s 100th birthday party during New York Fashion Week.

“With this collaboration, we are celebrating a unique and extraordinary woman and her creative and audacious style," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M. "She shows that style is ageless and keeps encouraging people to show who they are with fashion and to have fun at the same time."