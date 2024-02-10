Getting Helmut Lang Ready With Jeauni Cassanova

Peter Do kicked off the first full day of shows for Fall 2024 at New York Fashion Week with his second-ever runway for Helmut Lang. Last September, Do announced his goal to "dress New York" with the brand under his helm. This season, the designer explored what it means for clothes to function as both protection for and projection of ourselves. The show notes read: "In a world of chaos, a system of dressing."

If there's anyone who knows how to dress to put their best foot forward, it's one PAPER's favorite divas, Jeauni Cassanova. The social media star has become so well-known for her outfit content, that she recently signed to Next Management — all while running her own jewelry brand.

For Helmut Lang's Fall 2023 show, Cassanova documented her experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, to see all the glamour as she got ready and stormed the venue.

7 AM bath time to prepare my body for a day of high heels and turning on her — gold nipples included because we're not showing them for free.

Photos courtesy of Jeauni Cassanova