Halsey is addressing their former nanny's disability discrimination lawsuit.

Per court documents obtained by The Blast, Ashley Funches is suing the "Without Me" singer for wrongful termination and discrimination after she was fired in March. She says the suit stems from an incident where she complained about the star's alleged "illegal and unlawful practice of failing to pay her overtime wages and on the basis of her disability and/or perceived disability."

According to the suit, Funches was hired in 2021 as a "live-in personal attendant" for Halsey and partner Alev Aydin's son, Ender, who is now 11 months old. However, she says she was "exempt from overtime," even though she "worked around the clock" with "little to no day or rest," which she brought up to Halsey and received an extra $5,000 for.

Funches then goes on to claim that she was fired "a few days later, without any warning or response" after requesting to take a leave of absence for a medical procedure. She believes her termination "retaliation" before saying the firing was done in a “deliberate, cold, callous, fraudulent and intentional manner in order to injure and damage [the nanny] with a conscious disregard of her rights.”

Now, a representative for Halsey has responded to Funches' "baseless" lawsuit in a statement issued to TMZ, saying that "this individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents."

"Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care," the statement continued. "Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised."

The representative also added that "Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events" and felt it was "important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously."

Funches has yet to respond to Halsey's statement.