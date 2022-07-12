Halsey is doing everything they can to help protect reproductive rights.

According to ArtNet, the pop star is currently putting up five original paintings for auction via Sotheby's, all of which were created onstage during performances on her "Love and Power" tour. The proceeds will all go towards the National Network of Abortions to lend financial support related to travel costs for those seeking an abortion.

The move comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the federal right to abortion. The reversal now allows individual states to determine their own abortion laws, which has already made the procedure illegal in four Republican-led states and is expected to either ban or severely restrict abortion access in 22 more in the near future, per the Guttmacher Institute.

In terms of celebrities, Halsey has been a particularly vocal supporter of abortion rights, previously protesting the ruling both online and onstage. They also recently detailed their own experience in an op-ed published by Vogue, where she talked about how abortion "saved my life."

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion," Halsey wrote, before referencing the birth of their son Ender Ridley last July.

"The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it," the star continued, explaining that she "struggled to maintain a pregnancy," with one miscarriage requiring "'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention."

"Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience," Halsey added. "I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

Halsey's auction runs until July 9. You can find out more about the paintings here.