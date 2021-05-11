Anyone who follows The Row knows that, historically, the brand hasn't been the least bit interested in the celebrity brouhaha associated with red carpets. Much like its enigmatic founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (post-Hollywood, mind you), the label has largely strayed away from the limelight in favor of cultivating a discreet and understated image.

So you can imagine my surprise (read: delight) upon learning that the brand made a rare red carpet appearance today at the BRIT Awards on HAIM. Dressed in relaxed separates and roomy jumpsuits from The Row's Spring 2021 collection, the minimalist looks are a refreshing departure from the more elaborate and glam getups associated with award shows. (Their longtime stylist Rebecca Grice secured the looks.)

Between no makeup-makeup, neutral color palettes and non-fussy hair, the pairing makes perfect sense for a brand that has long catered to wealthy art world and Upper East Sider-types who want to look as "not trying too hard" as possible. And for Alana, Este and Danielle, who have all worn complementary looks from the same brand to multiple events (this year's lilac Prada 'fits at the Grammys come to mind), their BRIT ensembles couldn't be more on brand as they continue to cement their status as fashion darlings.

Meanwhile, let's hope that there's more The Row to be seen as more red carpets continue to pop up again. This year's Met Gala wouldn't be a bad place to start.