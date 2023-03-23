Gwyneth Paltrow Trolled Over 'Jeffrey Dahmer Look' at Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has the internet in stitches thanks to a strange sartorial choice.

On Tuesday, the Goop founder appeared in a Park City, Utah courthouse for the first day of her ski crash trial in a pair of glasses many believed bore a striking resemblance to the ones worn by Jeffrey Dahmer in his mugshot, leading numerous commenters to wonder why she would show up to opening arguments looking like a serial killer, who infamously raped, murdered and mutilated 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991.

“I like her serial killer vibe,” as an Instagram user wrote beneath a photo of Paltrow in the retro-inspired specs, while a second critic dubbed the look "Jeffrey Dahmer meets Gwyneth Paltrow."

Meanwhile, Twitter had similar jokes about the Iron Man star "giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes," with one person asking why Paltrow's stylist would send her to trial "wearing Jeffrey Dahmer's aviator looks" before concluding that her "staff is not stanning" her.

Another quipped, "Gwyneth Paltrow tryna get that Oscar playing Jeffrey Dahmer."

Gwyneth Paltrow's glasses are giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes. pic.twitter.com/iYDApZGDx1 — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) March 23, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's stylist really thought it was a good idea to send their client to trial wearing Jeffrey Dahmer's aviator looks? Girl, your staff is not stanning you. Chew on that Goop for a hot spin minute. pic.twitter.com/uux9HQylxM — Kelly Kearney🏳️‍🌈 (@LilMissAnthropy) March 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow tryna get that Oscar playing Jeffrey Dahmer pic.twitter.com/PVLaYTq7N5 — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) March 22, 2023

Funnily enough, Paltrow is currently being sued by a retired optometrist named Dr. Terry Sanderson, who claims the actress crashed into him on the slopes at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016. According to Sanderson, Paltrow was skiing "out of control" when she rammed into him, leaving him with a "brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" that sent him to urgent care and the emergency room.

Despite the alleged severity of the crash, Sanderson says the wellness guru simply "got up, turned and skied away" with the rest of her "entourage." He later filed a civil suit against Paltrow accusing her of negligence and is now seeking $300,000 in damages for physical injuries and emotional distress. As for Paltrow, she claims Sanderson is at fault for the crash and is countersuing him for $1.

Paltrow has yet to comment on her "Dahmer glasses." However, we'd imagine she'd just tell you to buy a pair of your own via Goop's website.