Gunna to Be Released After Guilty Plea

After seven months, Gunna is coming home.

The Atlanta rapper, alongside Young Thug, was among 28 people associated with Young Stoner Life (YSL) to face RICO charges. Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, has entered a plea deal which will allow him to service a time served, suspended sentence.

His co-defendants are accused of committing street gang criminal activity, ranging from drug possession to attempted murder. Gunna accepted an Alford plea, which means that he maintains his innocence but admits that the evidence, if brought to trial, would most likely result in a guilty verdict. He effectively avoids a worse sentence if he was to go to trial.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Gunna will not serve any time in jail. He will have to complete 500 hours of community service, 350 of which will be spent talking to the youth about the dangers of gang violence. After he completes his community service, his sentence will be terminated.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville ordered Gunna to not have any contact with his co-defendants. If they attempt to contact him, he must testify truthfully.

In a statement, Gunna reiterated that his plea was not an admission of guilt but was instead out of his best interest:

"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a "gang"; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.

My focus of YSL was entertainment - rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and "glorified" urban life in the Black community.

While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.



I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that "gangs" and violence only lead to destruction."

Meanwhile, Young Thug is facing four new charges of street racing, reckless driving, speeding and more. They are all misdemeanors.