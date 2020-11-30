The Weeknd wasn't the only artist snubbed by the Grammys this year. Among the artists who feel slighted by the annual awards show is Halsey, who wasn't nominated for her latest album, Manic, despite its success on the charts.

She called out the Recording Academy in a long post on her Instagram stories over the weekend. "The Grammys are an elusive process," she wrote. "It can be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine — with just enough handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.'"

She continued, "And if you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show." The "Graveyard" singer also said that The Weeknd, and her album deserved better. And while she's happy that friends like Phoebe Bridgers have been recognized, the artist is calling for transparency regarding the Academy's selection process.

This isn't the first time Halsey's put the Grammys on blast. Last year, she was also snubbed from the nominations, but gave the awards a side-eye for ignoring BTS and the band's massive success, including with their hit single featuring her, "Boy with Luv."

This year, the K-Pop group scored a nomination in the Pop Duo/ Group Performance category for their chart-topping song "Dynamite."