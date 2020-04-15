I'm Obsessed With These Absurd 'Gossip Girl' Memes

Spotted: A new meme format with just the right mix of aughts nostalgia and absurdist humor, and if you've been anywhere near Twitter in the past few days, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. That's right, Upper East Siders, I'm talking about those new Gossip Girl memes.
And the premise itself is simple: All you need is the basic split-screen image of Blair pithily responding to Serena with a variety of appropriate responses created from the words "Gossip Girl" — whether the phrase be "go sip girl" or "go piss girl."
Needless to say, the memes themselves have since gotten a little weird, but that's the beauty of the internet, right? So while we wait for those new Gossip Girl episodes, check out a few of our favorite memes, below. XOXO.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web