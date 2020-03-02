While the hype surrounding giant floppy hats has died down in recent seasons, the look crept up at Givenchy's Fall 2020 show in Paris yesterday, albeit with a darker romantic edge.

The statement headpiece served as part of the opening and final looks and highlighted the breadth of structured silhouettes and soft shapes that made up the collection. Case in point, Creative Director Clare Waight Keller paired the hats with black tailored suits decorated with delicate accoutrements.

The tension between soft and rigid gave way to powerful cape silhouettes such as the scarlet red number worn by Kaia Gerber. Feather accents, another Waight Keller signature, were the main decorative elements as seen in Adut Akech's sheer blouse and a full skirt paired with a belted vest.

See, below, for more photos from Givenchy Fall 2020.