After fans of social media influencer Gabbie Hanna became alarmed with her concerning behavior on TikTok, which included posting over 150 videos over the course of two days, she has returned to the platform to discuss the subsequent wellness check that ensued.

Hanna returned to the platform after a day of silence to address a stranger coming into her home, who she soon realized arrived under false pretenses and was actually there to attempt to check in on her. Shortly after, she describes being "detained by 5 officers who busted into [her] house through the back door." She further goes on to say that it was due to her exercising her free speech and religion, eventually being psychologically evaluated by two specialists that attempted to take her to the hospital. Hanna said she was not taken in because she is "smart, educated, kind, and brave."

The caption further reads, "If he was going to attack me, thank you, my God, for giving me the Honor of taking that bullet." A fan pointed out that they were glad she's safe, although it appears that Hanna, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is still in a suspected manic state. She replied with a video set to the tune of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" with the caption "Who said mania was bad? Men who are afraid of high intelligence in combination with unrivaled work ethic and talent? Oh right, maybe society and big pharma actually ARE out to get us."

@gabbiehanna On God, I was pretty fkn nervous the whole time. Just because I have Faith doesn’t mean the Unknown isn’t Scawey. Oh thank God, WE’RE ALIVE! WE’re SAFE!

Subsequent TikToks, all posted within an hour, featured captions of Hanna discussing religion and her "robot body," examples of stretches she did while she was in handcuffs, videos of her dancing in the mirror and rapping, breaking down the religious origins of her full name and assertions that she both "silly" and a woman of color. She also calls for a wellness check to be done on the man who entered her home.

The former Vine star would post on her TikTok at a normal pace up until August 12, completing a 12-part "A Day In My Life" series. Over a clip of her song "Happy (In The End)," Hanna would end the series with a video of her fiddling with a pen and a tiny caption that says "I don't like the way social media makes me feel." Almost two weeks later, on August 23, Hanna broke her hiatus from the platform to respond to a comment poking fun at a previous video the influencer posted which ended in her believing she can "save the world."

Pointing her camera toward her mirror, Hanna sits on the floor fighting back tears as she explains, "We have to save ourselves to save each other," and mentions God and the Holy Spirit. Confused viewers tried to engage with her, ranging from pushing against her religious beliefs to asking for her to get some rest, to which Hanna became more erratic. In a particularly disturbing video, Hanna replies to a comment that says "someone help her omg" with a video of herself in her bathroom screaming "help me."

@gabbiehanna Replying to @dzbaby321 with ☮️&❤️‍🔥

Over a hundred videos later, Hanna would film around her entire house responding to comments, reading from her book of "spells," calling for starving children to be saved and begging her followers to believe in God. Another commenter said, "She has every resource available to her to get help and she refuses to do so. If she won't help herself why should we care," to which Hanna replied with a video saying she used her resources to become successful, and she is dedicating her 30s to "saving the world." Fans began to speculate that her erratic behavior is a symptom of a manic episode.

With almost nonstop TikToks posted over the course of almost 48 hours, Hanna said the police were called to perform a wellness check. "The brave, wise men at the precinct who traveled to me tonight, thank you," she says in front of her mirror dressed in pajamas. "And because I cannot tell a lie, and because I do not want to be punished by my mother and my father, I'm going to follow through on my promise to the officer and post this video and tell you guys again that I am okay. Are you?"

The wellness check, which interrupted her four hours into her sleep, set off another flurry of videos. In another video, Hanna read a card the police gave her that said she did not meet the criteria for a psychiatric hold. She also offered to advise them on "how to approach a woman in distress." People tagged Hanna's sister in the comments, which seemed to indicate that her family is aware of the situation.

The remaining videos, which have garnered millions of views, show Hanna in a red ensemble hanging out with a stranger named Nick, who she refers to as a "lost angel." In actuality, Nick knew who the social media star was and knocked on her door asking to use the restroom. He then posted videos of the inside of her home and her cats. He claimed that he was going to help, and said he attempted to get her to eat. He also tried to look through her medication to see if he could give some to her.

Fans became concerned with Nick's approach to Hanna's distress and warned her of who he was in her comments. Hanna confronted him on video, telling him "I know you know who I am. Come on. Why did you lie to me this whole time?" She also caught him peeking at her pill bottles on the kitchen counter and said "That's for my acne, you dumb cunt." Nick spent the rest of the night on TikTok Live as people lectured him on entering her house under false pretenses.

In the final two videos posted before Hanna went silent on the platform, she fought back tears and said, "They say the hardest part about going crazy is not knowing if you're crazy. Maybe we're all ghosts." Short after, she posted a shaky video in front of her mirror with the caption "someone just broke into my house, please, please just pray for me just in case."

Fans began calling the police to perform wellness checks when she went silent. Nothing was officially confirmed aside from fans listening in on Los Angeles police scanners. TMZ reports that the LAPD visited her home once more and deemed her to not be a threat after calling in a psychological evaluation team. They also reportedly gave Hanna resources for the next time she may be distressed. Although Hanna confirmed that she is okay after returning to the platform, people believe her behavior has not changed.

This doesn't appear to be the first time people were concerned with her mental state. Hanna appears to reference this in the title of one of her recent videos, "The Night Police Showed Up For A Wellness Check," where she can be found dancing along to her song, "Warning Shots."



Hanna emerged on Vine as one of the short-lived platform's earliest stars, garnering over 5 million followers. She eventually pivoted to YouTube where she would post comedic videos and collaborations with the platform's other big stars. Her success enabled her to begin her music career and release several poetry books. Despite millions of followers and all these ventures, Hanna also faced intense criticism over the past five years. In a highly publicized feud with Trisha Paytas, they brought up Hanna's continued friendship with Curtis Lepore, who was charged with the rape of her former best friend, Jessi Smiles. Other creators have since spoken up about Hanna's behavior, leading to a video of her announcing that she will leave the Internet for the sake of her mental health.

That break didn't last long, and three months later she began posting clips of her new music on YouTube once more. Since then, she has posted content ranging from her music to clothing hauls, leading up to the release of her latest album, Trauma Queen.