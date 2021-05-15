The Friends reunion is happening very soon and fans are excited to see the iconic gang come together again. But aside from Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe, there's also an exciting lineup of guests that are going to be dropping by.

The reunion was confirmed last February, with original cast members Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc posting throwback photos to their personal Instagram accounts. HBO Max announced that it would be streaming exclusively on the new platform.

And this week, they dropped an official teaser for the reunion special, which doesn't really reveal much. But it's enough to get everyone pumped. We see the six friends, walking through the Warner Bros. studio side-by-side — just like old times.

HBO also released a roster of amazing guest stars including Reese Witherspoon and Tom Selleck who played recurring characters in the original series. The diverse list also includes: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Malala Yousafzai.

This is definitely going to make for a very interesting show.

Friends: The Reunion premieres on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.