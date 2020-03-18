Fondazione Prada Is Opening Its Virtual Doors for Free

Among the many museums forced to close its doors in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Fondazione Prada is offering the public an alternate way to view its space. Today, the contemporary arts and culture center in Italy announced that it will allow users to interact with its exhibitions digitally through its website and social channels.

"With the aim of transforming a period of crisis into an opportunity for study and analysis, we experience new ways of operating and communicating," the institution wrote in a statement. "Without a physical audience, it is essential to create new languages so as not to remain silent."

People will be able to engage with Fondazione Prada online through several new interviews, videos and images, as well as a glossary tied to the institution's archives. In addition, cinematic programs will soon be replaced with a curated streaming service.

