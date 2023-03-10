flowerovlove Turns Over a New Leaf on 'Love You'

Rising talent flowerovlove is anything but a wallflower.

At the age of just 17, the young talent has rapidly emerged as an artist to watch, winning people over with her passion for music and chic sense of style that is far beyond her years. Having walked the runways of Paris Fashion Week and fronted campaigns for Gucci and Maison Kitsuné, flowerovlove has quickly made a name for herself over a handful of releases, taking cues from Tame Impala with mellow melodies and a blissed-out vibe.

Today, flowerovlove returns with a new music video for her recent single "Love You" that sees her shining brighter than ever. In the track, which was dropped to coincide with Valentine's Day, flowerovlove explores a more universal type of love rather than focusing on simple romance — a refreshing change of pace, celebrating a sense of overall camaraderie and earnest affection amid a lush guitar-driven soundscape. Keeping in line with the theme of self-love, the visual sees the artist fully feeling herself, starring front and center, singing joyfully to various versions of herself. The visual also folds in the artist's love of nature, as her name would suggest, expanding the idea of love to encompass taking care of the planet with a simple scrawled-out "Smoking Kills" in chalk.

“'Love You' is an incredibly magical song I wrote with my brother," flowerovlove says of the track. "The song is about universal love, all-inclusive love. This is a love song that can be sung about anyone — your mum, your dog, your best friend or even your grandmother. I want everyone to feel nostalgia from 'Love You' and to be able to connect it to a loved one.”

Check out the PAPER premiere of the official music video for "Love You" below.