Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Age Gap Criticism

Finneas is addressing the criticism surrounding Billie Eilish's controversial relationship with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford.

On Monday, December 26, Grammy-winning musician finally decided to weigh in on the issue by responding to a pointed TikTok posted by a user named @gaybutboring, who took issue with his apparent support of his little sister — who just celebrated her 21st birthday — dating a 31-year-old man.

"Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is shitty," the creator said in a viral stitch with one of his other TikToks, which led to Finneas eventually appearing in the comments section in order to defend Eilish's choice of partner.

"I want my sister to be happy and safe," as the 25-year-old replied before saying that "she is a 21 year old adult."

Finneas added, "Perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions."

Finneas' pushback comes amidst ongoing criticism of the age gap between the "Billie Bossa Nova" singer and Rutherford, who fans have accused of "grooming," seeing as how the frontman has supposedly known Eilish since she was 15 and he was 26. Not only that, but others have argued that there is an inherent power imbalance within their relationship thanks to the emotional maturity gap that tends to exist between people in their 20s and 30s.

However, the couple doesn't seem to care about what people think, as Eilish and Rutherford previously made fun of their 11 year age difference by dressing up for Halloween as a baby and an old man, respectively. And in case that wasn't overt enough, Eilish also went on to talk about her new man in an interview with Vanity Fair last month, where she called him, "the hottest fucking fucker alive."



You can see Finneas' comment for yourselves via the TikTok in question below.