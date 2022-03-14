Well, that's definitely one way to generate buzz! Salvatore Ferragamo, the Italian purveyor of fine silks, handcrafted shoes and Gancini buckles, is bringing in British-Jamaican-Trinidadian designer Maximilian Davis as its new creative director, effective March 16.
Davis only founded his eponymous brand in 2020, but his fashion shows (as part of Lulu Kennedy's Fashion East platform for young designers) have been some of the most talked-about to come out of London Fashion Week, and he's dressed everyone from Dua Lipa to Asap Rocky to Rihanna. Notably, this is the first hire of a young Black designer to lead a European fashion house since Olivier Rousteing, who was 25 when Balmain brought him on as creative director (Davis is 26).
“I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house," Davis said in a statement. "Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation."
Marco Gobbetti, the Italian CEO who just joined Ferragamo after a stint at Burberry (where he worked alongside Riccardo Tisci, who he hired at Givenchy back in the day), had this to say: “I am delighted to welcome Maximilian at the House of Ferragamo. The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values."
Fashion Twitter erupted over the news, the general consensus being that Davis could add some much-needed fresh and youthful energy to the heritage house. (It was recently overseen by New York-based designer Paul Andrew, who parted ways with the brand about a year ago.) See the best reactions to the news, below.
Oh this is going to be GOOD.https://www.vogue.com/article/maximilian-davis-creative-director-ferragamo\u00a0\u2026— Ah-Niyah Gold (@Ah-Niyah Gold) 1647259166
Salvatore Ferragamo has appointed English Trinidadian-Jamaican designer Maximilian Davis as its Creative Director. Davis made his fashion week debut with in 2021, and his designs have already been seen on Rihanna (pictured here in SS 2022 collection). Congratulations Maximilian!pic.twitter.com/kVN4oaCSIf— Fashion in the Anthropocene (@Fashion in the Anthropocene) 1647265429
Well, that\u2019s a statement of intent @Ferragamo & I like it - Salvatore Ferragamo appoints Maximilian Davis as Creative Director. Born in Manchester, graduated from LCF, Maximilian founded his eponymous brand in 2020 & debuted @fashion_east snapped up by celebs for their sensualitypic.twitter.com/g0hV3pmdrm— Caroline Issa (@Caroline Issa) 1647243734
I\u2019m excited to see what Maximilian does at Ferragamo. Honestly, we\u2019re in for a big treat!— Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@Shelton Boyd-Griffith) 1647267057
Definitely one of the more exciting appointments! Very excited to see where this goes.https://twitter.com/VogueRunway/status/1503353643638083593\u00a0\u2026— Tim Fitzgerald (@Tim Fitzgerald) 1647267260
Crazy how liking a fashion house again can literally only be a matter of creative director, regardless of the house\u2019s own identity— OSA (@OSA) 1647261640
Photography: Lee Whittaker/ Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo
Millie Bobby Brown Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Beau
Millie Bobby Brown attended the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And she made quite a splash not just because of her red carpet look, but also because of her date to the event.
The Stranger Things actor turned up with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of iconic American singer Jon Bon Jovi. This is the first time the two have attended an awards show together as a couple. They both showed up in matching black outfits, with Bongiovi donning a pin of the Ukrainian flag on his simple suit.
The Brown and Bongiovi have been linked since June 2021, when they were spotted holding hands while walking around New York City. And though, at the time, she referred to him as her "BFF," romance rumors swirled.
They officially confirmed their relationship to fans when Brown, who recently turned 18, posted a photo on Instagram of the 19-year-old kissing her on the cheek while they were riding the London Eye. The two also spent the holidays together last year.
Photo via Getty
- Drake Responds to Alleged Comment About Millie Bobby Brown ... ›
- TikToker Hunter Echo Accused of Grooming Millie Bobby Brown ... ›
- Drake Appears to Address Billie Eilish, Millie Bobby Brown Texting ... ›
Pete Davidson Is So Done With Ye
Pete Davidson has been very chill about the whole campaign Kanye West has launched against him. He didn't even make too big a deal when the artist threatened physical violence and showed some graphic imagery in a music video against him. But it seems that he's just about had enough.
On Sunday, the rapper aired more of his grievances regarding family matters with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram. And on the same day, Davidson's friend, King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus shared in a since-deleted post what looked to be a text exchange between the comedian and West.
"Yo it's Skete," the Saturday Night Live star wrote. "Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is so amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she's your [kids'] mom."
He continued, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the fuck up."
In the text exchange, which E!'s sources confirmed to be authentic, West responded saying, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" To which Davidson replied, "In bed with your wife," accompanied by a selfie of himself lying in bed.
While he didn't keep the conversation completely clean, it seems Davidson truly wants a chance to talk to Ye and settle matters. "Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he wrote. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."
Davidson offered to meet him while he's in Los Angeles, suggesting, "Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I'll be at the BHH [Beverly Hills Hotel] we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man." But the DONDA artist insists on meeting at his weekly Sunday Service.
The exchange seemed to end with the comedian telling the rapper, "What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."
Photo via Getty
- Pete Davidson on the Cover of PAPER Break the Internet - PAPER ›
- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official - PAPER ›
- Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram - PAPER ›
50 Cent Trolls Jussie Smollett After Courtroom Outburst
Rapper 50 Cent has been trolling former Empire star Jussie Smollett after he was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail.
In 2019, the actor claimed that he was the victim of an anti-Black, anti-gay hate crime. He told investigators that two men had two men attacked him, yelling slurs and had poured bleach on him as they put a noose around his neck. But jurors found that this was a false report and that he had actually paid brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the whole thing.
Smollett made controversial statements in the courtroom during his sentencing. “I did not do this and I am not suicidal and if anything happens to me when I go there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that,” he said. "Your honor, I respect you and I respect your decision, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that"
While many people were taken aback by these statements — including the judge who decided to place Smollett in a psychiatric ward at Cook County jail — 50 Cent saw this as an opportunity to make jokes.
"If I ever go to court again, I don't care if it's for a parking ticket, I'm gonna say this," the artist joked in a post on Instagram. He added in another post, "This fool is crazy, I knew he was lying from the beginning."
Fif initially supported the actor when news first came out about the supposed hate crime, along with other rappers and members of the Black community. But once he figured that Smollett's claims might be false, he began ridiculing him for his actions.
Watch Smollett's courtroom outburst below.
Photo via Getty
- Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Prison Over Staged Hate ... ›
- Police: Jussie Smollett Staged Assault to Further His Career - PAPER ›
- 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Beaten In Racist, Homophobic Attack ... ›
Coachella Announces New Artist Residency
Coachella announced Friday that it would be launching "a first-of-its-kind artist residency" this year.
The annual music and arts festival is collaborating with clothing brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Though they haven't announced too many details, they wrote in their announcement online that "more from this collaboration will debut ahead of the show, and on-site in the desert."
Cactus Plant Flea Market for Coachella 2022. \n\nSet for a first-of-its-kind artist residency at Coachella 2022. More from this collaboration will debut ahead of the show, and on-site in the desert \n \nCactus Plant Flea Market for Coachella billboards; Los Angeles, CApic.twitter.com/sN36bwgLIi— Coachella (@Coachella) 1647031853
This upcoming project follows CPFM's previous Coachella collaboration with Kid Cudi in 2019. It featured a line of T-shirts and hoodies printed with the titles of three of Cudi's tracks: "ILLusions,” “Baptized in Fire” and “Swim in the Light.”
Coachella 2022 will be taking place in Indio, California on April 15 to April 17 and April 22 to April 24. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia will be the headlining performers. Others in the lineup include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Daniel Caesar, Snoh Aalegra and more.
Photo via Getty
- Travis Scott Reportedly Pulled From Coachella 2022 Lineup - PAPER ›
- Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish Confirmed for Coachella 2022 - PAPER ›
- Coachella Is Finally Going to Happen in 2022 - PAPER ›