Fenty's New Summer Playlists Will Soothe Your Tired Soul

It's truly anyone's guess when Rihanna's long-awaited ninth studio album will come to fruition, what with all the teasing and playful antagonizing our girl has put us through the past few years.

The fashion mogul has, understandably, had her hands full lately with all things Fenty, from her lingerie line Savage x to the beauty empire that bears its name.

Fenty's latest project, however, is perhaps the closest we'll get to any semblance of music in RiRi's world as we wait for R9. A group of her pals and collaborators have recently curated a series of new summer playlists for Fenty's Apple Music page.

Kicking off the releases is singer-songwriter and record producer Steve Lacy, who went with an eclectic lineup of disco, rock, Latin and hip-hop tracks. Fashion model Imaan Hammam, meanwhile, opted for a a mix of old and new Afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall music.

Rihanna's BFF, stylist and Fenty creative director Jahleel Weaver also curated a setlist that takes you from '60s and '70s R&B/ soul to new hits from newcomers like Thundercat and Octavian – both of whom performed at Fenty's first Social Club back in April.

The Fenty playlists are available now on Apple Music.

Fenty on Apple Music music.apple.com