This week's jam-packed schedule of fashion shows was nothing compared to the number of parties brands are hosting this season. From intimate dinners uptown to mega bashes in Brooklyn, there was no shortage of places to see and be seen on the event circuit. Here are some of the best parties from New York Fashion Week.

Nordstrom Dinner Hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De Sole Shalom Harlow, Rickie De Sole, Tonne Goodman (Photos: Joe Schildhorn/BFA)

Nordstrom kicked off the start of NYFW with an intimate dinner at West Village institution American Bar, where designers like Wes Gordon, LaQuan Smith and Fernando Garcia mingled with emerging upstarts like Saint Sintra's Sintra Martins and Harwell Godfrey's Lauren Godfrey Harwell. The evening was hosted by supermodel Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Nordstrom's own Rickie De Sole, who directed the retailer's new Fall Designer Campaign.

Theory x Lucas Ossendrijver Launch Event Photo: Kevin Tachman

Theory celebrated its newly launched Theory Project by Lucas Ossendrijver collection with a series of public dance performances in New York’s Gansevoort Plaza and a private cocktail celebration in their Meatpacking Flagship. Guests included Cameron Lee Phan, Lumia Nocito, Deon Hinton and Alex Roth.

Revolve Gallery Designer Fête Photos via BFA

LA-based fashion retailer Revolve brought together and honored some of its most-loved emerging designers and their muses in celebration of Revolve Gallery, the exhibition and pop-up shop that opened to press on September 8, followed by public days from September 9-11. Guests included Kim Shui, Kingsley, Elsa Hosk, Ciara and Remi Bader.

Diesel x The Webster Capsule Launch Photos via BFA

Diesel and The Webster celebrated the launch of their all-pink capsule collection with a rave in Brooklyn featuring cocktails and music from DJs AceMo, Momo Ready and The Large. Guests were also surrounded by two of the larger-than-life inflatables that were flown directly from the inaugural Diesel Fall 2022 Runway show in Milan where they were first seen.

Isabel Marant Celebrates Madison Avenue Store Opening Photos via BFA

Isabel Marant returned to New York for the first time in years to celebrate the opening of her new Madison Avenue store with a dinner in NYC followed by an afterparty performance by Blackstreet.

LaQuan Smith Afterparty Photos via BFA