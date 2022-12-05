Tonight is the 2022 Fashion Awards, which celebrates and honors the best designers, models and creatives of the year.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall and sponsored by Diet Coke (last year's event was presented by TikTok), the awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent.

This year sees the return of categories such as Model of the Year, Independent British Brand and Designer of the Year (Balenciaga's creative director Demna was originally nominated but was removed from the ballot in the wake of the brand's campaign controversies last month).

Expect to see lots of big names at the event, which was renamed from the British Fashion Awards in 2016. The event, which is often called London's answer to New York's Met Gala, is naturally packed with the latest fashions on the red carpet. We'll be updating this page throughout the night with all the outfits from the 2022 Fashion Awards.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino

Paloma Elsesser

Iris Law

Adut Akech in Nensi Dojaka

Sabrina Carpenter in Alberta Ferretti

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Irina Shayk in H&M

Rita Ora in Nensi Dojaka

Lila Moss

Ashley Graham in Patrick McDowell

Simone Ashley in 16Arlington

Christine Quinn in Andrea Brocca

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Tilda Swinton in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Elizabeth Debicki in Dior

J Balvin in Givenchy

FKA twigs in Rick Owens

Jessica Wang in Marc Jacobs

Shygirl

Elsa Hosk in Miu Miu

Rosie Huntington-Whitely in Valentino

Anna Cleveland

Munroe Bergdorf

Romeo Beckham in Dior Men

Photos via Getty