Tonight is the 2022 Fashion Awards, which celebrates and honors the best designers, models and creatives of the year.
Held at the Royal Albert Hall and sponsored by Diet Coke (last year's event was presented by TikTok), the awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent.
This year sees the return of categories such as Model of the Year, Independent British Brand and Designer of the Year (Balenciaga's creative director Demna was originally nominated but was removed from the ballot in the wake of the brand's campaign controversies last month).
Expect to see lots of big names at the event, which was renamed from the British Fashion Awards in 2016. The event, which is often called London's answer to New York's Met Gala, is naturally packed with the latest fashions on the red carpet. We'll be updating this page throughout the night with all the outfits from the 2022 Fashion Awards.
Naomi Campbell in Valentino
Paloma Elsesser
Iris Law
Adut Akech in Nensi Dojaka
Sabrina Carpenter in Alberta Ferretti
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci
Irina Shayk in H&M
Rita Ora in Nensi Dojaka
Lila Moss
Ashley Graham in Patrick McDowell
Simone Ashley in 16Arlington
Christine Quinn in Andrea Brocca
Florence Pugh in Valentino
Tilda Swinton in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Elizabeth Debicki in Dior
J Balvin in Givenchy
FKA twigs in Rick Owens
Jessica Wang in Marc Jacobs
Shygirl
Elsa Hosk in Miu Miu
Rosie Huntington-Whitely in Valentino
Anna Cleveland
Munroe Bergdorf
Romeo Beckham in Dior Men
Photos via Getty