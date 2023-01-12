Ezra Miller Reaches Plea Agreement Over Booze Burglary

Just a day before their scheduled hearing, Ezra Miller has reportedly reached a plea agreement over last year's Vermont booze burglary case.

Miller is set to plead guilty to trespassing, rather than felony burglary, after they allegedly broke into their neighbor's home and stole three bottles of liquor, Deadline reports. The lesser charge of trespassing comes with a fine of $500 and a $192 surcharge with up to three months in prison and, per Miller's attorney, will also include the court's original condition that Miller refrain from contacting the homeowners.

Miller appeared in court last October (virtually) to plead not guilty to the initial count of felony burglary and misdemeanor petty larceny, which carried a maximum prison sentence of up to 26 years and a $2,000 fine. The actor was alleged to have broken into the home of their neighbor Isaac Winokur and stolen bottles of vodka, gin and rum from his pantry, claiming that they were looking for ingredients for a recipe. Miller is expected to formally notify the court of their plea agreement during their previously scheduled January 13 hearing, with court documents mentioning a one-year period of probation and a total suspended sentence of 89-90 days.

The Vermont incident is just one of several run-ins the actor had with the law over the course of the past year. Miller amassed ten 911 calls in the span of a month in Hawaii and arrests for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and for throwing a chair at a woman (in a separate incident). They also face allegations of grooming that resulted in orders of protection from two separate families and a report that Miller had been housing a mother and three children in unsafe conditions at their Vermont ranch.

Following the series of disturbing headlines, Miller put out a statement in August that they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" amid word that Warner Bros. was exploring options for a limited publicity run for The Flash, which is set to come out this June.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in the statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."