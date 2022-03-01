XOXOEMIRA here: PAPER’s resident beauty queen with the tea on all things glam. Whether you wanna know if that new foundation is worth $50 or you need the hottest eyeshadow palette to go clubbing, I got you. I’ve been obsessed with beauty my entire life — trying, experimenting, and fucking up my own face and hair so you don’t have to. Each one of these shopping guides features products curated and approved by me to get you more snatched than ever before.

As we move into 2022, you can kiss cat eyes goodbye. Puppy eyeliner has become the biggest craze on TikTok, with more than 67 million views. Also known as the round eyeliner look, this trend stems from popular K-beauty styles to enlarge the eyes and create the illusion of a round, more doe-eyed shape. It’s really simple: just flick the liner down where you’d normally snatch it upwards, so that it doesn’t sit higher than your lash line. Also, make sure to drag the liner slightly inwards into your lower lash line for a more rounded effect.

Here are eight eyeliners to help you slay the viral trend, along with the best TikTok tutorials.

@byjeannie @byjeannine quick puppy eyes / downturned liner tutorial 🐶🤎 featuring my eyeliner (link in bio) @mybeautybrand 🖤 #puppyeyes #puppyliner #downturnedeyeliner

@goodvibesyoe @goodvibesyoe do you prefer cat or puppy liner? :) #puppyeyeliner #fypシ

@c0keh0e @c0keh0e for everyone who wanted a puppy eye tutorial! #puppyeye #puppyeyeliner