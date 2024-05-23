Hot, Queer Love in 'Ethereal Embrace'

The beauty of queer love is that it can look like anything, free from any societal norms and expectations. In her latest editorial, called "Ethereal Embrace," photographer, writer and stylist Asia Lanzi wanted to capture the depth of this love across the spectrum, from romantic to platonic, in all of its emotional, spiritual and sexual manifestations.

"Through short interviews with friends in queer relationships, I researched their experiences of queer love/joy — the power of authenticity and the journey from conformity to embracing their true desires" Lanzi tells PAPER. "Incorporating their stories into the shoot, we focused on intimate moments of vulnerability and shared understanding. The imagery reflects the fluidity of queer love, showcasing its myriad expressions and complexities. Queer love means authenticity, vulnerability, communication, self-expression, community, healing, growth, softness."

Lesbian love and sex are often hyper-sexualized in this male-dominated world, or presented as one person as traditionally masculine while the other assumes a more conventionally feminine role, but Lanzi aimed to cater to the female gaze by portraying two femme queer women.

Below, see the queer love of "Ethereal Embrace."